IRS correcting errors and trying to reach 567,425 Floridians about stimulus payments

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Some people who already received money could receive more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The IRS has announced it is correcting mistakes, making catch-up payments, and trying to reach people believed to be owed stimulus payments.

The IRS says it is sending out letters to $9 million people – including 567,425 in Florida – who may be owed stimulus money. But there are things you may need to do to make sure you get your share.

Depending on your situation, that first stimulus of $1,200 a person – and more for dependents -could be coming your way. But you may need to take some action.

People who are receiving the letters are people who are low-income filers and don’t typically file taxes. You’ll need to fill out the eligible non-filers form on the IRS website, and the deadline is Oct. 15.

Another big deadline is coming up, too. Those with kids have until Sept. 30 to claim the additional $500 child payment.

The IRS says it is correcting errors that may result in more money coming your way, even if you already received your stimulus payment. For example, some who had money withheld to pay back child support for a spouse could receive that money back in the form of an extra payment. However, the IRS is still withholding your back child support payments.

Families who didn’t receive enough money for dependent children could also receive that money now.

However, getting a letter does not guarantee that you will receive money.

You must also meet certain qualifications, including having a valid Social Security number, holding U.S. citizen or resident alien status, and not having been claimed as someone else’s dependent on a federal income tax return.

You can find more information on eligibility requirements on the IRS website.

If none of this fits your situation and you still have been unable to get your stimulus payment, the IRS recommends checking your eligibility and then using the Get My Payment tool.

If you still believe you should have received a payment and it never arrives, the IRS can settle it with you when you file taxes in 2021.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: