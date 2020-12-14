IRS backlog leaves a million unprocessed tax returns, many still waiting on refunds

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Andrea Cimeno thought she would get her tax refund quickly after filing electronically in April.

Now, just before Christmas, the IRS website shows her return is still being processed.

“I call everyday and can’t get anyone to give me any answers,” Cimeno said.

The recently retired nurse isn’t alone.

The IRS admits it has quite the backlog and is still processing a million returns, and has more than a million unopened pieces of mail.

An IRS spokesman said he was well aware of the backlog and explained that when the IRS shut down for months because of COVID-19, work piled up.

Those who filed electronically, like Cimeno, should receive their refunds first, according to the IRS, but many have not.

You can also check the status of your refund here.

If you’re still waiting for your federal return and suspect a problem, the IRS suggests you contact your local IRS and make an appointment for a face-to-face meeting. You can also contact your local tax advocate through the IRS’s website or call the IRS at 800-829-1040 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.