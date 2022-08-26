TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A six-month insurance headache is over for Ed and Jill York.

“I’ve worked on this since March and all they do is keep not doing anything and as soon as you made that one call, my gosh, miracles happened,” Jill York said. “And I thank you so much.”

Modivcare, the third-party processor for their WellCare Advantage insurance plan, has finally sent them more than $1,000 due since January.

The money is for travel for treatment at Shands Hospital in Gainesville. The trips are essential for Ed York, who received a double lung transplant in 2018. Their plan covers up to $10,000 reimbursement for travel to treatment.

For years, they got their checks, like clockwork. When the checks stopped and pleading phone calls got them nowhere, they knew they’d Better Call Behnken.

“It was amazing because she’d been calling day after day after day,” Ed York said. “And I’d hear her talking and I’d hear the voice and nothing would happen. And when we called you, we made one phone call, and it was done.”

When contacted earlier this month, a spokesperson for that third party, Modivcare sent this statement:

“Modivcare takes matters like this very seriously and is looking into this situation. We are coordinating with our business client and a Modivcare Care Team member is reaching out to this individual to learn more about their experience with our services.”

The Yorks are so happy the company followed through and helped them.