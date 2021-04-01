Insurance companies turning to artificial technology to help determine if you need a new roof

Some companies use planes and drones to photograph every roof every 90 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you see a plane or a drone above your house, it could be from your insurance company.

Many insurance companies are upping their game when it comes to minimizing their risk of having to buy you a new roof if you make a claim.

For months, Better Call Behnken has investigated an insurance crackdown that is resulting in a growing number of Tampa Bay area homeowners being told to either replace their roofs – or get a new insurance company. Sometimes, the roofs are as young as eight or 10 years old and in good condition.

It’s part of the an industry-wide effort to cut down on roof claim fraud and recoup money lost in litigation. Some insurance companies are now turning to artificial intelligence companies to scrutinize roofs on a regular basis and use planes and drones to take pictures and technology to crunch the data and report back to the insurance company.

It’s catching some homeowners by surprise and raising privacy and accuracy concerns.

“I didn’t know they were using drones for home inspections,” said Valerie Valdez of Tampa, who has found herself in the middle of an insurance problem no homeowner wants. She’s been told to replace her 13-year-old roof or lose coverage.

Watch Investigator Shannon Behnken’s full Better Call Behnken report tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 8.