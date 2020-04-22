Instacart grocery delivery worker in Tampa Bay claims company withheld pay, tips

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Daniel Johnson says he felt good about working for Instacart, delivering groceries to people who were staying at home because of the pandemic.

“I felt like I was helping the community and helping myself,” Johnson said.

But he didn’t plan on doing it for free.

“I had to stop working because I wasn’t getting paid and wasn’t getting answers,” Johnson said

Johnson turned to 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken for help after he ran into roadblocks dealing with the Instacart support team. He says he wasn’t paid for nine jobs to various stores in neighborhoods such as Seminole Heights, Wesley Chapel, Temple Terrace and Land O’ Lakes.

His in-app messages show he was promised pay of at least $147.37, but the money was never deposited into his account. Each time he would ask why, he was assured it would be escalated and take a few more days.

“For a situation of this caliber, this magnitude, for a crisis and a pandemic, I am doing a service for someone to help myself by putting myself in harm’s way. The least you can do is give me a courtesy call, something, reach out to me, let me know that I’m going to be OK at the end of it all,” Johnson said. “Even if it was a glitch, a mishap.”

Better Call Behnken reached out to Instacart corporate and was told they would look into this. We will stay on this story until Johnson receives the money he earned.

