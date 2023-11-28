TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emily McAlister loves Craftmatic adjustable beds so much she has owned several through the decades. But she’s fed up after paying more than $2,700 for a new set in early October and getting nothing but excuses.

“I feel very, very violated,” the 72-year-old said. “I’m angry. I’m just not happy.”

She says she was first told the bed would arrive in two weeks, then heard excuses, then told to wait a couple more weeks, then nothing.

When the bed still didn’t show up, she looked online and discovered the company has an F rating with the BBB with 124 complaints, many about undelivered beds. Its accreditation has been revoked due to what the BBB calls a “failure to adhere to BBB standards.”

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and was told they have an active review into 15 similar complaints, including one from Oklahoma. The state attorney general there wrote to Moody, and said Craftmatic had failed to respond to its office.

So, Behnken called Craftmatic, which is based in Pompano Beach. President Steve Alves called back and said, “There is no question, we are having supply chain issues, but we are shipping out inventory every day and working to resolve the problems.”

He promised have customer service call McAlister right away. Shortly after that, McAlister confirmed the company did call her and promised to deliver the bed by Dec. 5.