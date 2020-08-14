House built too close to neighbor’s home was inspected by private firm, not Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – If you assume county inspectors are always watching over home construction, ensuring building codes are followed, you would be wrong. Some builders hire their own private inspectors, leaving local government with little oversight.

A house in the luxury Rosedale community has been sitting, not finished, since November when builder Ashton Woods was ordered to stop construction.

Manatee County officials accused the builder of not adhering to the 12-foot required space between homes. There is just 7 feet, 6 inches between the home and the next-door-neighbor’s home.

When Better Call Behnken broke this story, viewers understandably wanted to know: Why didn’t the county catch this sooner?

John Barnott, Manatee County’s Building and Development Director, said his workers didn’t get to look at this house until November, when it was already up. They responded to complaints from neighbors and ordered construction to stop.

Barnott said builder Ashton Woods hired Sun City-based Weintraub Inspections & Forensic to inspect the home, instead of relying on county inspectors.

Florida law allows builders to do this, bypassing government oversight, in the name of efficiency. Barnott said his workers do about 600 inspections a week and when builders are busy and want quick inspections, they hire their own firms.

Barnott said it was the private firm, in this case, that passed inspections. The county now wants the builder to tear down the house or move it over.

“We, the government officials in Manatee County, find this situation unacceptable, and we can’t let it go on,” Barnott said.

No one from Ashton Woods or Weintraub Inspections & Forensic returned calls for comment. the builder sent an email saying they adhere to all building codes and “are actively working with Manatee County and proceeding through the appropriate process to resolve the matter.”

Meanwhile, the builder has asked the county for a variance to allow them to leave the house where it is and finish construction.

That leaves the next-door-neighbors furious.

“This was our dream to come down here and be warm and in the sun all the time,” said Kurt Kurttcherneshoff. “It was just crushing. It really has devastated us. It has been a stress on my life every day since we’ve been here.”

