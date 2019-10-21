Home security company refunds seniors who say they were tricked into contract

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sandra and Roger Chewning are finally out of a home security contract they ended up with eight months ago.

The Chewnings claim smooth-talking salesmen convinced them to let them “upgrade” their existing security system. They say the men insisted they worked with their current company, ADT.

In reality, they worked for Utah-based AMP Security. When the men left, they were stuck with a new contract with AMP, in addition to their ADT system.

“I see my ADT sign is gone – it’s thrown over here by the door, and an AMP, A-M-P sign is stuck in the ground – and said something is wrong.”

Their daughter, Lisa Demmi, turned to Better Call Behnken for help. After calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, AMP decided to make things right.

The Chewnings were released from an $1,800 cancellation fee, and their more than $500 in monthly payments were returned.

“I’m so happy,” Sandra Chewning said. “I don’t have to worry about this anymore.”

Rod Cunningham with ADT said ADT has numerous similar complaints about AMP and other companies.

“We try to educate the customer as much as possible. Simple solutions and simple common sense will always win when the day, and in situations like this, ADT doesn’t do surprise visits,” Cunningham said.

Better Call Behnken reached out to AMP Smart. A representative said the companies notes indicate the Chewnings understood they were switching companies.

The AMP spokesmen said the company doesn’t believe its employees did anything wrong. The company sent this statement:

“Despite the Chewning’s filling out AMP’s required Change of Alarm Company Form prior to any work starting and passing recorded pre-installation and post-installation surveys wherein they confirmed multiple times that they understood they were switching home security providers and verbally specifying reasons for wanting to change providers, AMP has resolved their concerns with their contract to their satisfaction.”

