Home builder Ashton Woods to tear down house and start over, after building too close to neighbor’s home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Ashton Woods is taking drastic action to resolve a nearly year-long dispute with residents in the Rosedale community, near Lakewood Ranch.

The builder abruptly withdrew its application for a variance to continue building a home just 7 feet, 6 inches away from the neighbor’s home, instead of the required 12 feet, the county requires between houses in this neighborhood.

Two weeks before the variance hearing, the builder decided to instead tear down the house and start over, building a new house farther away from the neighbors home.

Darryl Colwell, division manager for Ashton Woods, sent this statement to Better Call Behnken:

“After further review, Ashton Woods voluntarily withdrew the variance request and chose to move forward with the re-site and re-start of construction on the home. The zoning requirements in the community are unique, resulting in multiple zoning and variance issues and with that, we chose to proceed with this solution. We are awaiting necessary approvals to move forward and do not have a set date for demolition at this time.”

Neighbors Kirk and April Tcherneshoff, who live right next door, were the first to call Better Call Behnken for help in August. Other residents also reached out for help, fearing their property values would be hurt if the home was allowed to stay.

Kirk Tcherneshoff says he was shocked when Manatee County called with the news.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “The weight of the world was off my shoulders as soon as hung up the phone. It was such a relief.”

Ashton Woods had planned to ask a hearing officer for special permission to leave the home were it was, at a hearing on Oct. 21. Rosedale residents were prepared to fight, but now they don’t have to.

They are hopeful the new new home will be better positioned on the home lot and fit in better in the neighborhood.

