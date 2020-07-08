Hernando bride finally able to change name after government lost marriage license

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — After months of battle with government red tape, Kelle Derrickson is finally able to officially take her husband’s last name, Stanforth.

Earlier this year, someone at the Social Security Administration office in Dade City misplaced her original marriage license. She knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

“I know if we had not called you, I would be stuck some kind of eternal going around with them,” Stanforth said.

Obtaining a social security card with your married name is the first step in legally changing your name.

The office was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and remains closed, in part because of extensive renovations. The solution, she was told, was to mail her original to their office, which she did.

After months of different answers about why she had not received her social security card and marriage license, she says a manager told her it had been “misplaced.”

Without the original marriage certificate, the government would not issue a new social security card with her married name. And without that, she could not change her name legally on everything else like her driver’s license and her professional license as a nurse.

So she turned to Better Call Behnken for answers. The manager at the Dade City office had no interest in speaking with Investigator Shannon Behnken, but a spokesman at the Atlanta regional office for the Social Security administration did.

“It’s unfortunate,” said spokesman Frank Viera. “We’ll make sure we get in touch with her to resolve this issue.”

And he kept his word. A representative called the new bride and offered to make an exception. The office ordered and paid for an official copy of the marriage certificate. With that, her new social security card was ordered.

The original marriage license is believed to be in a box inside the social security office, which is under renovation.

LATEST FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN: