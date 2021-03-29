Here’s what to do if someone used your identity to file for unemployment benefits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You may have an unemployment problem, even if you never filed for unemployment benefits.

A growing number of Tampa Bay area residents are discovering someone filed for benefits in their name. But many aren’t finding out until they receive a 1099-G form to file taxes on the money – money they never received.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued direction about the fraud, saying state unemployment systems had been under attack.

Here are tips the department sent: