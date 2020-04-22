Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Hackers stealing stimulus payments amid pandemic

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet, check the IRS website because your money may have sent to someone else’s account.

Millions in stimulus payments have gone out and others are still waiting, but some are finding out that their money was put into a stranger’s account. Cybersecurity experts say they are seeing a growing number of cases that involve hackers.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Software estimates more than 14,000 coronavirus related cyber attacks every day. Many start with an innocent-looking email, said cybersecurity expert Kierk Sanderlin.

The email appears to be from a company you trust, such as a tax preparer.

“They have same the same graphics, the same login page, all the banners,” Sanderlin said “It looks identical.”

Better Call Behnken is hearing from a growing number of viewers who say they filed their taxes through an online preparer and now have discovered that their account information was changed to an unknown back.

When that happens, Sanderlin said, it’s often because the customers mistakenly clicked on a malicious email. He advises everyone to be extremely careful when they receive emails with links. Verify before clicking, and change your passwords often. That way, if you are hacked, your passwords can’t be sold for a future attack.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."

Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?"

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew"

Manatee County leaders lift curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County leaders lift curfew"

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids"

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss