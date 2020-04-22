Hackers stealing stimulus payments amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet, check the IRS website because your money may have sent to someone else’s account.

Millions in stimulus payments have gone out and others are still waiting, but some are finding out that their money was put into a stranger’s account. Cybersecurity experts say they are seeing a growing number of cases that involve hackers.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Software estimates more than 14,000 coronavirus related cyber attacks every day. Many start with an innocent-looking email, said cybersecurity expert Kierk Sanderlin.

The email appears to be from a company you trust, such as a tax preparer.

“They have same the same graphics, the same login page, all the banners,” Sanderlin said “It looks identical.”

Better Call Behnken is hearing from a growing number of viewers who say they filed their taxes through an online preparer and now have discovered that their account information was changed to an unknown back.

When that happens, Sanderlin said, it’s often because the customers mistakenly clicked on a malicious email. He advises everyone to be extremely careful when they receive emails with links. Verify before clicking, and change your passwords often. That way, if you are hacked, your passwords can’t be sold for a future attack.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: