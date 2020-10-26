Google warning: Crooks pretending to be customer service took over woman’s phone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mary Jefferson considers herself pretty savvy, and that’s why she’s mad at herself now for letting her guard down. She was tricked by a crook posing as a customer service representative.

Jefferson fell victim to a scheme making its way around the country.

Instead of relying on traditional means of scheming you such as calling you, crooks have figured out how to get you to call them by posting fake customer service numbers online for various companies you may want to call, and then they sit back waiting for you to call.

Jefferson thought she was calling the dating app, Plenty of Fish, after her profile was hacked – twice.

“I changed my password and two days later they did the same thing. They changed my pictures, they changed my profile, so this prompted me to call the company,” Jefferson said.

So Jefferson took to Google to find the phone number for customer service for the company, but it turns out, it wasn’t the company at all.

When she called the customer service phone number she found using Google, it was fake… the person on the other end asked her to download an assist app, and then someone was accessing her phone.

They told her they could see that someone from Alabama had hacked her dating app, and they could fix it. The next instruction, though, was odd. The fake customer service rep wanted Jefferson to download Cash App.

“I said, No, I’m not going to put the info in Cash App because that’s a money app, that’s for transferring money, and then he disconnects the call,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson is not alone. Consumers across the country are complaining of fake customer service numbers for various businesses, and even for Cash App itself. Some have reported losing serious money and she hopes she caught this in time.

“I want to warn people, because it happened to me, and I’m always very cautious, and I’m sure there are a lot of people who think they are extra, extra cautious, and before you know it, it’s happening,” she said.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN