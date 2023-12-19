TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Margie Chase, who is fighting painful arthritis and struggles to walk in and out of her home, now has a brand new assessible ramp to help.

It took a little Better Call Behnken intervention to help get the project back on track.

“Thank you so much,” Chase said. “I don’t even know how to pay you back. I’m so happy. Thank you.”

Chase started her quest for a ramp with a local nonprofit earlier this year. She then received calls from several others, as the project was funneled through nonprofits and vendors.

After she was first told she was approved earlier this year, she removed the old, rotting deck and stairs to prep the area for the new accessible ramp. But months later, she received a letter saying the project was on hold, leaving her with no solution to adding a safe way to enter or exit her home through the front door.

When she called Better Call Behnken in November, she was desperate for help.

“If there’s a fire in my kitchen, how would I get out the front door? I’m basically a little crippled. I just can’t jump off,” Chase said at the time.

The letter about putting the project on “pause” came from the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco/Pinellas, which was coordinating the project. The letter explained that the pause was at the direction of state officials at the Department of Elderly Affairs.

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco/Pinellas.

Executive Director Ann Marie Winter said she looked into the issue and said Chase was among many whose project was put on hold due to a pause in state funding. However, she said the hold has been lifted and she had good news for Chase—the ramp is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The agency kept its word. Chase says she couldn’t be happier.