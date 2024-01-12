TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emily McAlister finally has the bed she paid thousand of dollars for in October.

It just took a little Better Call Behnken intervention.

“I would have never been able to do this without you,” McAlister said. “I thank you. I thank you so much.”

McAlister called Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken for help in November. She said she was first told the bed would arrive in two weeks, then heard excuses, then told to wait a couple more weeks, then nothing.

When the bed still didn’t show up, she looked online and discovered the company has an F rating with the BBB with 124 complaints, many about undelivered beds. Its accreditation has been revoked due to what the BBB calls a “failure to adhere to BBB standards.”

Behnken called Craftmatic, which is based in Pompano Beach. President Steve Alves called back and said, “there is no question, we are having supply chain issues, but we are shipping out inventory every day and working to resolve the problems.”

McAlister said she’s thrilled with the bed and has one less thing to worry about.