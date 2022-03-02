Get rid of electronics safely at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The upcoming 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon is your chance to get rid of electronics and documents without letting your personal information get into the wrong hands.

Electronics you drop off will be taken to Urban E Recycling in Tampa where data is destroyed and parts are recycled.

Greg Rabinowitz, co-owner of Urban E Recycling, says his company doesn’t refurbish and sell items. Instead, it destroys the data completely so it can never be recovered.

He urges the public to look around their house and bring items they no longer want.

“If anything holds data – cell phone, computer, laptop, servers, cable box,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize cable boxes have hard drives in them, in the DVR’s.”

Here’s what you need to know about Shred-A-Thon:

The FREE 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon is set for Sunday, March 6. There will be a drive-through drop-off where WFLA staff and volunteers will remove paper and electronic items from your car – please place shredding and recycling items in the trunk or cargo area of your vehicle. Those dropping off can remain in your car for the safety of all involved. No appointment is necessary.

You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard.

The seventh annual Shred-A-Thon presented by AAA runs from 8 a.m. until noon at the North Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over. If you are in line at noon, you will be able to shred.

8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – North Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

• Laptops

• Desktops

• Hard Drives

• Cell Phones

• Flat Screen Monitors

• Wires/Cables

• Cable Boxes

• Tablets

• iPods/MP3s

• Printers/Scanners/Copiers

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS: