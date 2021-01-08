Frontier outage drags on for weeks amid confusion over permitting jurisdiction

Seniors worried they not have phone service in an emergency

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents near Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard are fed up, especially those living in a nearby senior housing complex. They’ve been without Frontier phone service since Dec. 21.

Beryl Rosen and her daughter, Darlene Clossey, turned to Better Call Behnken after they couldn’t get answers from Frontier.

“They’ve given me no answers whatsoever,” Clossey said. “They’ve basically said, yes, there’s an outage in the area and yes, they’re working on it, but beyond that, they’ve told me nothing.”

Rosen says her land line makes her feel secure because her daughter or 911 is just a call away.

But on Dec. 21, her phone went dead and she and her family haven’t been able to find out when she’ll get it back.

So Investigator Shannon Behnken started making calls. A Frontier spokesman says a third party contractor caused this problem by accidentally cutting through Frontier’s cables and duct work.

And here’s where the delay started: this intersection has multiple jurisdictions: county, city, and FDOT. That led to confusion getting permits. Frontier says FDOT wouldn’t allow lanes to be closed to do the work until after Jan. 4, but Frontier crews have been prepping this week for the major repairs.

It’s not just Frontier customers in this senior living complex who are waiting. Others in the area are without service too.

A Frontier spokesman says this is a difficult repair and they’re planning to resume work tonight after 8 p.m. and will work throughout the weekend with hopes of restoring service on Monday.