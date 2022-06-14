Woman is not a Frontier customer and cable is supposed to be buried

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin woman says she’s tired of dealing with Frontier Communications’ wires running through her backyard.

Barbara Newman says she agreed to allow Frontier to place some cable temporarily in her yard. But two months later, the cable is still there and she’s getting the runaround.

“In the last month, I’ve called five, six times and I keep getting the runaround,” Newman said.

Newman tells us a Frontier worker knocked on her door on April 14 and asked to use her yard so someone in the neighborhood could get Frontier service.

She says the cable would typically be buried, but she was told that wasn’t possible because a connection box was growing into a tree trunk. She says she was told the box would be relocated and then the cable would be buried.

But it’s still there running the length of her fence, over a tree trunk and continues along her fence. After numerous calls, she says Frontier finally came back – and she was hopeful.

“A guy showed up on a Friday, looked it, took a picture of the box on the other side of this fence, went back to his truck and said, ‘I called my boss and we will be out here first thing Monday to fix it.'”

That was two weeks ago.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to a Frontier spokeswoman and was told she would investigate. An hour later, Newman says she received a call from Frontier and a promise that this will be fixed this week.

Better Call Behnken will follow up to make sure that happens.

Want 8 On Your Side investigations delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive our weekly 8 On Your Side email newsletter.