Florida’s unemployment benefit system can’t handle skyrocketing claims during coronavirus crisis

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s unemployment claims are soaring, but laid-off workers tell Better Call Behnken that they’re not being counted because the state’s computer system won’t take their claim.

Workers tell horror stories of waiting on hold for hours or getting to the final web page of a claim and then getting disconnected or kicked off the site.

“I need to get my benefits,” said Emily Trujilo, who recently lost her job as a secretary at a charter school. “I have bills coming.”

Emily and her daughter were both laid off from jobs working at local schools. Both of them had the same problem filing for unemployment: the final registration page of their application informed them that their social security number had already been used, sparking fear of fraud.

“The system asked me to put in another social security number,” Trujilo said. “I don’t have another social security number.”

She’s not the only one. Calls from frustrated job seekers have flooded the News Channel 8 newsroom.

One viewer wrote this to Better Call Behnken:

“I have persistently called every 1-800-number that I can possibly locate and contact someone. It’s either busy, you go on hold, it just kind of disconnects you completely.”

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Spokeswoman Tiffany Vause said the department is aware of the problems, even the social security error messages.

Vause said funding for the department is based on the state’s unemployment rate, which was 2.8 percent in January.

“Overnight, millions of Floridians lost jobs,” she said, likening the state’s computer system to a business before Black Friday. “One day, there is not very much traffic, and the next day it’s overwhelming.”

Vause said they are working to improve the system by beefing up staff, extending hours and working with vendors to improve software.

“What we want your viewers to know, what we want everyone to know, is to be patient,” she said. “Continue to try, try at a different time of the day.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County"

Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now"

WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan"

Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order"

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"

Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis"

Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss