TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — A growing number of customers of West Bay Pools, Modern Pools, and Staycation Pools & Spas are complaining about unfinished pools.

At first glance, it appears the companies aren’t related. But a deeper search shows they have the same licensed contractor.

Records show that man, Jordan Hidalgo, has nine state licenses and is responsible for six pool companies. To get a better understanding of how this works, Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken sat down with Michelle Krickovic, the director of the Pinellas County Licensing Board.

“You are financially responsible for all financial decisions associated with the business,” she said. “You are also responsible for all of the construction decisions associated with that business as well.

“You are expected to supervise those projects. You are expected to pay those contractors or subcontractors and supplies that you are using. You are expected to perform to the professional standards of a contractor.”

Consumer advocates recommend you get multiple quotes before hiring a contracting company.

But with contractors involved in so many companies, Krickovic warns, you could possibly get quotes from the exact same contractor and never know it.

Hildalgo said his trouble is due to numerous bad circumstances, including a partner suddenly passing away after an illness and what he calls mismanagement and theft by employees. He insists he’s working hard to fix these problems for every customer.

Again, some consumer advocates are questioning why the state allows a contractor to stretch themselves this thin.

You can check a state contractor’s license here. Check by name to find multiple companies.

If you have complaints about a contractor, you can file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

You can file with the Florida Attorney General’s Office. If you live in Pinellas County, you can file a search for a contractor or file a complaint with the Pinellas County Licensing Board.