Some titles were issued as many as 253 days late

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has filed two new administrative complaints against online car dealer Carvana over title delays, 8 On Your Side has learned.

The complaints come after Better Call Behnken exposed issues where Carvana customers weren’t receiving titles after purchasing cars.

The two new formal complaints are 25 counts and eight counts, respectively. Each count represents a customer’s situation.

The state alleges Carvana routinely failed to transfer titles to consumers within the 30 days required by Florida law. The complaints allege numerous cases in which consumers waited more than 100 days and, in one case, 253 days to get a title.

Carvana has 21 days to respond to the complaint. The state could either suspend or revoke Carvana’s license, but the dealer could also agree to settlement agreements of $8,000 and $25,000. Florida law allows for fines of up to $1,000 per violation.

This isn’t the first time the dealer has landed in hot water with state officials. Earlier this year, Carvana faced a deadline from the state to transfer outstanding titles or face revocation of its license to sell vehicles in the state.

In February, state officials told Better Behnken they had decided to not revoke the dealer’s license because the company had significantly reduced the number of outstanding titles. Carvana had also decided to stop selling vehicles until the vehicle’s title was in the dealer’s possession.

The new complaints, announced Friday, stem from sales made in 2021.

