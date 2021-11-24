Florida files complaint against Carvana over title troubles

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA ) – The State of Florida filed a complaint against Carvana on Wednesday, 8 On Your Side has learned.

The complaint comes as Better Call Behnken continues to hear from Carvana customers who aren’t receiving titles after purchasing cars.

According to the administrative complaint, between December 2020 and February 2021, Carvana sold eight different vehicles to customers in Florida and failed to turn over the titles to the buyers within 30 days, as required by state law.

It’s not the first time Florida has gone after Carvana. Better Call Behnken reported in September that state regulators reached a settlement with Carvana totaling $6,000.

The settlement stemmed from 12 consumers’ situations in 2020, in which all 12 bought vehicles from Carvana and had to wait between three to eight months before getting their titles.

None of the eight consumer purchases detailed in the new administrative complaint against Carvana include customers Better Call Behnken has interviewed.

