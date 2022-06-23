TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The State of Florida has filed an 87-count administrative compliant against online car dealer Vroom over extreme delays in transferring titles to consumers.

This follows months of reports by Investigator Shannon Behnken about the difficulties Vroom customers have had in Florida. Better Call Behnken has obtained the complaint, in which the state lays out 87 cases in which consumers could not register the cars they just bought.

According to the complaint, Vroom failed to turn over the titles to the buyers within 30 days, as required by state law.

A letter to Vroom that was included in the complaint states Vroom has 21 days to respond to the allegations or agree to a settlement of $87,000. That includes $1,000 for each of the 87 counts detailed in the complaint.

If Vroom fails to respond, the state can fine the company or suspend or revoke its license to sell vehicles in the state of Florida, according to the complaint.

Better Call Behnken reached out to Vroom for comment for this story, but has not yet heard back.

