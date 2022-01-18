Florida files 47-count complaint against car dealer Vroom over title issues

This is the second online car dealer to be recently cited by the state for failing to transfer titles within 30 days, as required by state law

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has filed an administrative complaint against Texas-based online car dealer Vroom alleging that in 47 cases, the dealer failed to transfer titles to consumers within 30 days.

This is the second online car dealer to be cited by the state in recent months for delayed or missing titles. The state has filed two administrative complaints against Arizona-based Carvana. Last month, the state went a step further, telling Carvana it has until Jan. 31 to transfer outstanding titles or face losing its dealer license.

In Vroom’s case, the dealer has 21 days from when it received the formal complaint last week to respond. Depending on whether the dealer challenges the allegations, penalties could range from a fine or a suspension or revocation of the dealer’s license.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Vroom for comment on this administrative complaint and to ask questions on behalf of consumers who have turned to Better Call Behnken for help. We have not yet received a response.

Vroom has the option of settling this administrative complaint immediately. Documents sent to Vroom show it would be fined a civil penalty of $500 per count in the administrative complaint, or $23,500 if the dealer chooses to settle this complaint.

A spokesman for FLHSMV told Better Call Behnken that this is an active investigation and additional formal complaints could be filed against Vroom depending on the outcome of the investigation and whether more consumers come forward to express concerns.