Florida CFO warning Tampa job seekers to be aware of employment scams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A state official is getting involved and asking job seekers to be aware of an employment scam that was recently uncovered in Tampa.

Better Call Behnken investigated the scam this week and found out there were people who thought they landed a job but later found out it was just a trap. Once they made that discovery, they reached out to Better Call Behnken.

8 On Your Side found out crooks are using sites like LinkedIn and Indeed to prey on people looking for a job. Sometimes they’ll even contact you, claiming you’re perfect for their company.

But before you start work, they send you a big check and then instructions to send money or merchandise back to them.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning customers, advising job seekers to verify information in person and in writing.

“Scam artists are working every day to develop creative ways to defraud the citizens of Florida. It is especially alarming when fraudsters target job seekers looking to find employment,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. “While websites like LinkedIn and Indeed can be helpful tools, always verify the company and the job you are applying for are legitimate. Never give your personal information over the phone and if you are working with a job placement service, make sure to get details in writing.”

He also listed these four tips on his website to help you avoid employment scams: