TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney General Ashley Moody announced legal action against two additional solar companies, Vision Solar and SetUp My Solar, accusing them of deceiving Floridians.

These latest lawsuits come on the heels of last month’s announcement that Moody sued Tampa-based MC Solar for similar allegations.

Both Vision Solar and MC were subjects of Better Call Behnken investigations highlighting consumer concerns.

“Our Consumer Protection Division’s hard work has resulted in legal action against three solar companies in just two months,” Moody said in a news release. “Floridians, please do your research when entering into solar agreements—don’t fall for high-pressure sales tactics and read all the fine print in contracts. And solar companies, beware! If you are conducting deceptive business practices, my office will take action to ensure that these practices cease and, if necessary, that you no longer operate in the Sunshine State.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Vision Solar sold solar panel systems to hundreds of consumers, allegedly promising certain solar-energy benefits and fast timelines for project completion.

Instead, the AG says, consumers reported “extensive delays, damage, and empty promises.” The solar company allegedly misled consumers about the solar panel system installation process and relevant incentives or credits. The AG says Vision Solar also allegedly “failed to successfully complete the permit requirements in setting up consumers’ solar grids, resulting in unexpected fines or liens for the customers.”

According to the AG, in a separate case, SetUp My Solar, d/b/a 320 Solar, and owners allegedly “used high-pressure sales tactics and misrepresented to consumers’ possible savings, the quality of equipment and potential tax rebates.”

Consumers reported the company failed to complete or properly install systems, causing failed inspections and damage to consumers’ homes. The defendants, the AG says, also allegedly often bundled the solar equipment with additional items, such as water heaters and air conditioning units, without having the proper license and permit required to install them.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office is seeking to permanently “enjoin both companies from making unsubstantiated or misleading claims, or engaging in any business practice that misleads consumers about solar panel systems.”

The AG also seeks to recover refunds and other relief for consumers.

Better Call Behnken has reached out to all three companies but has not heard back. It is unclear whether the companies are still officially in business, but online reports indicate all three are closed at this time.