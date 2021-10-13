Florida AG plans legal action against Olympus Pools, expected to file in Hillsborough Court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office plans to take action against James Staten, owner of embattled and now-shuttered Olympus Pools, according to court records reviewed by Better Call Behnken.

​”The Attorney General intends to bring claims against the Debtor and his company Olympus Pools, Inc. (“Olympus”), for deceptive and unfair trade practices under” the Florida Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to court records filed today in Staten’s bankruptcy case.

Last week, 8 On Your Side reporter Shannon Behnken reported that James Staten and his wife filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Court records showed the Attorney General’s filing against Staten will “likely be filed in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.”

Moody’s office “intends to seek injunctive relief, consumer restitution, civil penalties, attorney’s fees and costs, and other statutory and equitable relief against the Debtor and Olympus, including, but not limited to, disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains,” the filing says.

The Attorney General’s office is asking for an “order declaring that the automatic stay under 11 U.S.C. § 362 is inapplicable to the Attorney General” and their forthcoming filing against Staten. Alternatively, Moody’s office is asking the court “to grant the Attorney General relief from the automatic stay and, if applicable, waive the fourteen (14) day stay under Rule 4001(a)(3).”

Behnken has reached out to Staten for a response to the filing and is waiting to hear back.

It’s unclear how the Attorney General’s motion could impact Staten’s bankruptcy case moving forward.

Staten’s bankruptcy proceeding is scheduled for a hearing today at 2:00 p.m. Better Call Behnken will be monitoring those proceedings and will bring the latest ​updates to you on-air and across WFLA’s digital platforms.

UPDATE: Attorney General Ashley Moody sent a news release to Better Call Behnken saying she is “taking legal action against a Florida pool company and its owner for taking upfront payments and leaving jobs incomplete.”

“Floridians paid thousands of dollars upfront in order to have pools professionally constructed on their properties. What many received in exchange for these huge payments were incomplete pools and a lack of funds to pay another company to complete the work. We will not permit these deceptive trade practices in Florida, and my Consumer Protection Division is taking action to stop these practices and secure relief for those harmed by the defendants.”

Since March of this year, the Attorney General’s Office said, it received more than 200 consumer complaints about Olympus Pools—amounting to an alleged total loss to these consumers of more than $8 million.

The civil action seeks to permanently ban the defendants from engaging in certain activities related to the pool construction business. The action also aims to require the company and its owners to provide restitution or reimbursement to affected consumers. In addition, the defendants could be liable for more than $2 million in civil penalties and enhanced civil penalties for violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

In addition to the civil action, the AG office says it’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is assisting local law enforcement with a criminal investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.