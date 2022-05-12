WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Scott Nessmith bought his 20-acre farm off Andrews Road in Wimauma in 2017, he says he never imagined that five years later access to his property would be cut off by a disgruntled neighbor.

But that’s what has happened after Ricky Goodson of Goodson Farms put up “no trespassing” signs along the legal easement that is shared by Goodson and three other other property owners, including Nessmith. When the farmers – and a homeowner who relies on the easement to get to his house – drove around those signs, Goodson placed heavy tractor parts and a water container in the easement to block vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“We never saw this coming,” Nessmith said. “[The easement] was part of the price of what we paid for the property.”

When reached by phone by Investigator Shannon Behnken, Ricky Goodson said the easement was not a legal easement and that the other property owners were trespassing on his land. When asked why it took five years before he mentioned his objection, he did not answer and said this issue is “fake news.”

When asked if he felt bad for the property owners and the hardships this has caused, this was Goodson’s response:

“They can fly in, they can tunnel in, but they can’t use my property.”

So, if there is a legal easement, how can it be legal to block it off?

