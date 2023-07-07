Tow company management call this a "misunderstanding" and said they wanted to make it right

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Less than 24 hours after our Better Call Behnken report about a family’s stolen car that was sold at an auction, they now have their 2011 Ford Flex back.

“It’s so rare for people to do the right thing,” said Aaron Barnes, after getting his vehicle back. “I’m so happy to have it back. Cars are expensive these days, and I can’t afford to buy another one.”

Barnes’ unusual story stuck a nerve with Channel 8 viewers who expressed concern for the family. Mr. Barnes discovered the car stolen one week before his life-saving kidney transplant surgery. His wife was his donor.

They reported the theft to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and then headed to Jacksonville for the six-week surgery and recovery process. While there, they received mail that a friend picked up for them and learned Autopros Towing & Recovery in Tampa found the car abandoned at an apartment complex in Hillsborough County and said the family would have to pay to get it back.

“I called them and explained the situation,” Barnes said. “They didn’t care. I’m hurt. I’m disappointed that that’s the world we live in where people just don’t care anymore.”

Barnes called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and says the detective reached out to the tow company as well, but also had no luck. When Barnes and his wife made it back to Tampa, they learned the tow company had auctioned off the car on June 5.

When Better Call Behnken reached out to Autopros staff, we were told the same thing. However, our story touched a nerve with viewers who go the attention of owner Eddie Roldan and manager Stefan Leone.

The two men came to News Channel 8 to meet with Better Call Behnken and explain the situation. They say this was a misunderstanding and, in fact, the car had not yet been sold. They said staff went by paperwork that showed the car available for auction June 5, but said they still had the car and wanted to give it back to the Barnes family for free.

Roldan said he was not aware of the circumstances and will reeducate his staff.

“All situations are not the same, but when they show proof and everything, we’d be more than happy to work with them,” Roldan said. “It’s a misunderstanding. We wanted to correct it for the public.”

The Ford Flex is in worse shape after the thieves had it for a day. There’s evidence that someone tried to steal rims, it’s dirty and there’s a dent on the side. Barnes’ bag of dialysis equipment is missing, but he said he doesn’t mind since he doesn’t need that anymore.

Barnes was emotional after receiving the car back and hearing about the community support brought him to tears.

“That means a lot to me because I didn’t … wow … I have no words,” Barnes said. “I didn’t expect all of this. I didn’t expect the turn around. And for people in our day and time to do the right things, that’s getting rarer.”

Autopros had one more surprise for the Barnes family: a $1,000 check to help with mounting medical bills.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it continues to investigate the vehicle theft.