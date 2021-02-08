Family upset cemetery still hasn’t marked woman’s crypt, three years after death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bruce Hering is furious when he sees his aunt’s unmarked crypt at Sarasota Memorial Park.

“They say souls are not at rest in an unmarked grave,” he said. “We have to get this taken care of.”

Eunice Edith Feininger died Feb. 18, 2018, at the and of 93. She had prepaid for her arrangements. Hering says he had to repay more than $1,000 for the lettering to go the crypt, marking her name and birth and death dates.

Feininger was placed among four other family members, but hers is the only crypt that was left unmarked.

The family says they just get excuses. Fed up, they knew they’d Better Call Behnken.

Clifford Work’s company owns Sarasota Memorial and two other Bay area cemeteries. Work’s cemeteries were the subject of a 2019 Better Call Behnken investigation that prompted a state investigation.

We talked to families who complained of tire marks over gravestones, a condemned mausoleum, and even bodies buried in the wrong graves.

The cemeteries are in bankruptcy and in control of a state-appointed trustee.

A representative with the state’s Division of Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services said it will investigate the Hering’s situation.