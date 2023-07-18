TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly four months after Stan Smoczky and his wife bought a wheelchair-accessible van for their 17-year-old disabled son, it is finally registered in their name.

It took a little Better Call Behnken intervention after the couple was forced to park the van because of an expired temporary tag.

“The day after you came out here they were calling me. I had three people with the DMV call me, which was absolutely wonderful,” Smoczky said. “Thank you very, very much for helping us. The whole family appreciates it, and we want to say thank you very much.”

Their trouble started after they paid more than $10,000 for the van from Ocean Motorcars in March.

Florida law requires dealers to register a car in the new owner’s name within 30 days and allows for only two temporary tags. So, when the second tag expired on May 25, the family had to park the car.

Smoczky says the Largo dealership offered excuses and then stopped communicating.

Brittain Koball, CFO of Ohana America Auto Group and the now-closed Ocean Motorcars and Ohana America Auto Group, sent this statement to Better Call Behnken:

“I’m the boss and the responsible party — so the buck stops here in this matter. I am always willing to be accountable for failures. I support this kind of work. Exposing injustice. This was an instance of injustice, albeit unintentional and temporary.”

Smoczky says he’s thrilled to finally be able to drive the van, knowing it is legally his.

“This represents my son being able to get out and have more freedom, to be able to go explore,” Smoczky said. “Since he’s gotten older and bigger it’s harder to get him around. So now we can go to places like parks or the mall or different places .. maybe even Dave and Busters or something, just to get him out because he loves getting out.”