Family billed after stray bullet shatters kitchen window in Wesley Chapel home, misses children

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Jessica Schreiber and her three children were sitting on the couch in their rental home on a quiet Wesley Chapel street when they heard a loud pop.

They ducked on the floor, terrified, and crawled to a nearby hallway where they called 911. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and Schreiber says she was told they think it was a stray bullet.

She thought everything was fine after her landlord, Invitation Homes, repaired the broken window and patched the dishwasher. But then a bill came – saying the repairs needed to be paid with her rent.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It wasn’t my fault.”

Schreiber says she was told that, according to the lease, she had to pay for damages caused by tenants or guests, and the bullet hole fell under that stipulation.

“They won’t even return my calls anymore,” she said.

So she turned to Better Call Behnken, and I reached a spokeswoman with Invitation Homes and was told she’d investigate. Three and half hours later, Schreiber let us know she received a phone call from the company and the charges were erased.

The spokeswoman sent this statement to Better Call Behnken:

“Invitation Homes is in the business of housing families, and we work very hard to ensure our residents have a worry-free experience with us. As always, we have worked directly with our resident to resolve the matter.”

Schreiber is thrilled and even decided to renew her lease, saying she has had no other problems with this company.

“Everybody I told my story to, they said, ‘you should call Behnken,’ and I said, ‘yeah, I should,’ and I’m so glad I did,” Schreiber said.