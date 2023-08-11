VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — The first sign of trouble for John Stokes was a letter informing him his information, including his driver’s license number, was stolen in a data breach. Two weeks later, he learned someone was using a fake driver’s license with his information on it.

“What if somebody has that driver’s license and they’re involved in some type of homicide or something?” Stokes asked. “Who are they going to come after, that person, or after me?

Stokes was among 58,000 people who were impacted by the data breach that hit the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office. It’s unclear if the breach was directly tied to the fake license. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says its not aware of other victims.

Stokes called Better Call Behnken for answers about how this was discovered and what the state can do to protect him.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out the state and was told the fake driver’s license with Stokes’ information was discovered at a local auto dealership. That information was sent to the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the DMV and the Tampa Police Department.

As a result of Behnken’s inquires, a state fraud investigator reached out to John to offer more support and a new driver’s license with a new number.