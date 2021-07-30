Electric cable left above ground in Clearwater now buried after residents turn to Better Call Behnken

Residents were caught in the middle between their HOA and Duke Energy

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Gerry Famighetti and residents at Village of the Green can finally walk through their neighborhood without worrying about tripping over an exposed electric cable.

But it took a year and a little Better call Behnken intervention.

“You were on it,” Famighetti said. “We really appreciate it.”

Gerry contacted Investigator Shannon Behnken in May to help with a red electric cable that traveled from this power meter, down the side of the building, through the grass, over the sewer and continued to attach to an electric box. The cable was left a as a temporary fix after Duke Energy responded to a power outage last July, but no one ever buried the line.

Residents found themselves stuck in a power struggle between Duke, who said it was the HOA’s responsibility, and the HOA, who pointed the finger back at Duke. After Better Call Behnken got involved and documented the problem, the HOA stepped up and hired crews to bury the line.

After the new line was installed underground, electricians took away the temporary line. During the process though, the irrigation pipe was cut and work is underway to fix that. Grass should go down soon and it will look as if nothing ever happened.