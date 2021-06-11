Elderly Pasco couple told to remove tree that fell on their property, even though tree came from public land

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – When part of a tree on Pasco County property, fell on Liane and John Barone’s property, narrowly missing their screened back patio, they assumed the county would make it right.

Instead, they say they were told that since the tree limb was now on private property, it was their problem.

“They said, ‘the county’s not allowed on private property,'” Liane Barone said. “I said, ‘But it’s your tree, it’s not mine, what am I supposed to do?”

This news caused the couple, in their 80s, stress. Their home is behind the county-owned property that is bordered by trees. Many of the trees hang over the couple’s property and they worry there will be more problems.

The couple was sitting on the patio when the tree came down.

“I heard like a clicking noise, and I kept thinking what’s that clicking … And all of a sudden a branch came down, and then the rest of this followed,” Liane Barone said.

John Barone said he didn’t want to spend a dime removing the county’s tree limb from his property.

“It just seems ridiculous,” he said. “It’s their tree.”

Instead, the couple turned to Better Call Behnken. The day after calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, county workers showed up with tools and took care of the limb.

“They came out with a crew, there was four of them and the woman in charge,” John Barone said. “You saw how massive it was. They cut it all up. It took them a while, they dragged all the stuff up, and they brought it down there.

The next step is trimming the county trees so this doesn’t happen again. A county spokeswoman said the county will make sure the trees are trimmed soon.