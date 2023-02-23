DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — John Whitt Jenkins is thankful to have his Dunedin house back after he discovered someone quietly filed public documents claiming they bought it from him.

In an instant, he no longer owned his house and received nothing in return.

“They forged my signature and they had to fake witnesses on there and a fictitious notary on there saying I sold my house for $160,000, and that was it and the county went with it,” Jenkins said.

It took Jenkins four months to get his house back.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the same man that stole Jenkins’ house, stole five other homes, too.

Title companies report this type of fraud is on the rise.