Duke Energy ‘estimates’ family’s electric use after two meters fail

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Steve Dutton tells Better Call Behnken he is “beyond frustrated” after two meters from Duke Energy failed, and the company started sending bills based on “estimated usage.”

“I just want to pay for what I’m actually using,” Dutton said. “I think it should be fair both ways.”

Dutton says he checked his meter after noticing his bill went up. He found the display on the meter blank. He then noticed that the bill had been estimated as early as April. Duke changed the meter, but that one stopped working too.

“They told they’d put in a ticket for it and have someone come out and look at it, but that hasn’t happened,” Dutton said.

The estimates come at a time when the Dutton family is trying to conserve electricity and lower their bill.

They’ve cut back on the amount of air conditioning they use in the day time and added weather stripping to their doors. They’re using a window unit to cool their bedroom at night. They say none of that matters if Duke is going to just estimate their bill anyway.

Dutton knew he’d Better Call Behnken to get answers for his family.

A spokeswoman for Duke Energy sent this statement: