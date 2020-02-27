Dozens of Tampa Bay homeowners claim an east coast solar company left them in dark

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They all wanted to lower energy bills and help the environment. Now they’re out tens of thousands of dollars and left with little to nothing to show for it after Brevard Solar shut its doors last month.

The company is under criminal investigation by the Brevard Sheriff’s Office. A consumer protection case has been opened by the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Bay area homeowners are flooding the Better Call Behnken email box to get their voices heard, too.

“It’s sad, just sad what happened,” said George Katz, a customer from Land O’ Lakes.

Katz and his wife paid $12,600 and ended up with just rails.

Dozens of customers from Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, as well as customers from Orlando and the east coast, sent emails to Better Call Behnken, begging for a spotlight on their plight.

They all say they’re stuck with permits that have expired. Some have liens from subcontractors. Even their local sales agent called Better Call Behnken claiming she’s owed $100,000 in unpaid commissions.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says they have an open criminal investigation, and the Florida Attorney General’s Office has an active consumer protection case, a spokeswoman said, adding they are also in touch with FDLE.

An attorney for the owners of Brevard Solar, James and Sandra Spann, said questions should go through the law office. She did not send answers to questions or a statement.

