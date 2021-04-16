Dozens of Olympus Pools customers complain of unfinished pools; one says home’s foundation now damaged

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As news of frustrated Olympus Pools customers spread after a Better Call Behnken report, dozens more customers across the Tampa Bay area stepped forward with their own nightmare stories.

Man Lam of Wesley Chapel wanted a pool for his 5-year-old-son, and paid $54,000 cash to get a discount from Olympus Pools in September. Now he’s stuck with an eyesore – and a growing concern about the foundation of his home.

“The soil degradation is because of rain forcing the soil into the pool, and they’ve addressed it by bringing in workers here and just putting soil back into the foundation,” Lam said.

He blames the delays and says workers left his job sitting for six weeks and came back this week to do emergency repairs to put more soil under his home.

“There has to be a long-term solution, because the rain is coming and it’s going to form again, with a hole underneath my house,” he said.

He is one of a growing number of homeowners fed up with delays from Olympus Pools. Some customers signed contracts more than a year ago. Homeowners all over the Tampa Bay area responded to my Better Call Behnken investigation, sharing photos of their own unfinished pools.

I paid the company a visit, but no one would come to the door.

Public records show Olympus pulled more permits than ever in 2020 in Hillsborough and Pasco counties and have a growing presence in other bay area counties.

In addition to the great sales, records show Olympus Pools received a $264,800 PPP loan in April 2020.

That leaves customers wondering even more why their pools aren’t done.

The owners of Olympus Pools, James and Alexis Staten, have not called me back, but some customers received an email message from the couple. They explained that they did not foresee the effects the pandemic would have on materials and skilled labor.

They assured customers they would finish projects and reduce the number of new jobs by one-third.

A spokesman for state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which oversees pool contractors, said they could neither confirm nor deny an investigation into the company but said the department wants to hear from anyone having an issue getting their pool completed. You can file a complaint on the department’s website.