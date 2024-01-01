TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sometimes, buying that perfect holiday gift just doesn’t work out. But returning those gifts, isn’t always easy.

The Better Business Bureau warns that stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds unless the product was defective or misrepresented. While most retailers offer refund and exchange programs, policies vary from one store to another and can change at any time.

In fact, the National Retail Federation reports some retailers want to mitigate returns, as $743 billion in merchandise was returned in 2023.

If you have unwanted electronics, you may want to return them first. The shortest return period is typically on electronics. Apple, for example, has a return deadline of Jan. 8. Best Buy is Jan. 13.

Some other major retailers have January return deadlines too. Target, for example, has a deadline of Jan. 24 for electronics. The usual 90 day return policy of unopened products is in effect.

For Amazon and Walmart, the deadline is Jan. 31.

Remember, a lot of stores want items in good condition so they can easily resell them, so keep gifts in original packaging when possible.

If you’re buying from a website that sends you to a third-party seller, make sure you check that store’s policy too, it could differ from brick and motor stores.