Defunct Olympus Pools threatens to sue more than 100 customers for breach of contract

Demand letters give customers 30 days to pay Olympus tens of thousands of dollars or face lawsuit for three times that amount

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Olympus Pools, the subject of a Better Call Behnken investigation, lost its state license and closed its doors last month. Now, the defunct company is demanding more than 100 customers fork over tens of thousands of dollars within 30 days, or face a lawsuit, according to a letter sent to Olympus customers.

Olympus Pools left hundreds of customers with unfinished pools across Tampa Bay. Customers have been scrambling to finish pools on their own, with many having to pay twice for the project, because they had already paid Olympus Pools.

As law enforcement agencies and the attorney general investigates what happened to their customers’ money, Olympus Pools is fighting back, claiming its demise partly due to customers breaching their contracts.

Better Call Behnken obtained a letter sent on behalf of the pool company by Peterson Law Group in New Smyrna Beach. The letter’s purpose was to collect money, “in hopes of offsetting some of the potential difficulties your neighbors might face.”

“This letter is not unique. It is being sent to over 100 current or former customers who have chosen to breach their contracts with Olympus and stop payment on checks, credit cards, debit cards, ACH transfers and/other forms of draws issued to Olympus,” it states. “The cumulative effect crippled Olympus’ ability to timely finish the pools of many others in your neighborhoods and communities, culminating in Olympus losing its licensing and leaving those owners facing uncertain circumstances regarding their own projects.”

Better Call Behnken is reaching out to James Staten, the owner of Olympus Pools, and the business’ lawyers.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.