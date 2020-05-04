DEADLINE: Tuesday is final day you can update information to ensure stimulus payment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you receive supplemental security income or disabled veteran benefits and haven’t received your stimulus payment yet, you will likely receive it this week. But if that same group doesn’t update important information by Tuesday, they may not get all of the money they are entitled to this year.

Here’s what you need to know: If you receive SSI benefits or are a disabled veteran and you have a dependent under 17 years old, you need to update your information online with the IRS to include that dependent by May 5.

Otherwise, you’ll still receive your $1,200 payment but you’ll have to wait until you file taxes in 2021 to receive the $500 per child you are entitled to.

Here’s something else to keep in mind – while many people who need the money complain they haven’t received anything yet, checks have gone out to families of deceased people.

This is causing a lot of confusion. It’s happening because in many cases, the person was alive on the tax return the IRS is looking at for stimulus payments.

What you should do with the money is up in the air. The U.S. Treasury Secretary says you should give it back while tax experts tell Better Call Behnken they don’t believe the federal CARES Act includes a provision for the IRS to fix clerical errors. That means you could keep the money.

So for now, you may want to hang on to it until more clarification is given.