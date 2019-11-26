LIVE NOW /
Deadline approaching for victims of tech support scheme to file claims

Better Call Behnken

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The deadline for thousands of victims of a tech support scheme is fast approaching.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody put out a reminder to consumers on Tuesday letting consumers know that millions of dollars in restitution are available.

8 On Your Side’s Shannon Behnken has been tracking the scheme and spoke with a Tampa grandmother who fell victim earlier this month.

Since then, AG Moody took action and shut down several companies operating what she calls “tech support scams.” Following her actions, a claims fund has been put in place with more than $7 million available for eligible victims.

Claims must be submitted by Dec. 17. You can learn more about the claims process on file a claim on this website.

“These tech support scams have stolen time, money and a sense of security from victims. If you are a victim of these scams, please check out our claims process and if you meet the eligibility requirements, make a claim for a refund. Don’t leave potential money on the table,” AG Moody said in a statement.

The AG’s investigation included the following companies:

  • Complete Fix
  • Compusafe
  • JSA SAles
  • GoReadyCalls Marketing
  • My Direct Customer Care
  • My Direct Tech
  • PC Tech Pros
  • Project Net 123
  • Protectnet Solutions
  • Safenet Solutions
  • Secure IT Digital Solutions
  • Telcom Experts
  • US Software Experts
  • US Software Pros
  • Webguard 123
  • Wizard Tech Solutions

