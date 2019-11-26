Deadline approaching for victims of tech support scheme to file claims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The deadline for thousands of victims of a tech support scheme is fast approaching.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody put out a reminder to consumers on Tuesday letting consumers know that millions of dollars in restitution are available.
8 On Your Side’s Shannon Behnken has been tracking the scheme and spoke with a Tampa grandmother who fell victim earlier this month.
Since then, AG Moody took action and shut down several companies operating what she calls “tech support scams.” Following her actions, a claims fund has been put in place with more than $7 million available for eligible victims.
Claims must be submitted by Dec. 17. You can learn more about the claims process on file a claim on this website.
“These tech support scams have stolen time, money and a sense of security from victims. If you are a victim of these scams, please check out our claims process and if you meet the eligibility requirements, make a claim for a refund. Don’t leave potential money on the table,” AG Moody said in a statement.
The AG’s investigation included the following companies:
- Complete Fix
- Compusafe
- JSA SAles
- GoReadyCalls Marketing
- My Direct Customer Care
- My Direct Tech
- PC Tech Pros
- Project Net 123
- Protectnet Solutions
- Safenet Solutions
- Secure IT Digital Solutions
- Telcom Experts
- US Software Experts
- US Software Pros
- Webguard 123
- Wizard Tech Solutions
