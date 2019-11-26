Deadline approaching for victims of tech support scheme to file claims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The deadline for thousands of victims of a tech support scheme is fast approaching.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody put out a reminder to consumers on Tuesday letting consumers know that millions of dollars in restitution are available.

8 On Your Side’s Shannon Behnken has been tracking the scheme and spoke with a Tampa grandmother who fell victim earlier this month.

Since then, AG Moody took action and shut down several companies operating what she calls “tech support scams.” Following her actions, a claims fund has been put in place with more than $7 million available for eligible victims.

Claims must be submitted by Dec. 17. You can learn more about the claims process on file a claim on this website.

“These tech support scams have stolen time, money and a sense of security from victims. If you are a victim of these scams, please check out our claims process and if you meet the eligibility requirements, make a claim for a refund. Don’t leave potential money on the table,” AG Moody said in a statement.

The AG’s investigation included the following companies:

Complete Fix

Compusafe

JSA SAles

GoReadyCalls Marketing

My Direct Customer Care

My Direct Tech

PC Tech Pros

Project Net 123

Protectnet Solutions

Safenet Solutions

Secure IT Digital Solutions

Telcom Experts

US Software Experts

US Software Pros

Webguard 123

Wizard Tech Solutions

