Dade City woman dealing with 4-year-old hospital bill that insurance company insists it already paid

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Carolyn Matinzi is dealing with billing nightmare that she’s not sure how to get out of. She’s receiving bills for a four-year-old hospital bill that her insurance company insists it already paid.

“I just want this to go away,” she said. “We’ve worked hard for our credit, and I don’t want it to be ruined because of this.”

Matinzi turned to Better Call Behnken for help. She’s receiving bills from a debt collection company that is threatening to send the debt to credit bureaus. Letters turned into phone calls, and she says the callers are getting aggressive.

Here’s the problem: The bills for two amounts that total $3,624 re from a hospital visit in 2016. Matinzi’s insurance company, Humana, has provided documentation that clearly shows the bills were paid in full by Humana.

Matinzi has provided that information to the debt company, Healthcare Revenue Recovery Group, but no one there acknowledges the information and the bills keep coming.

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken reached out to Advent and Humana. A spokesperson for Advent said the company reviewed this matter and discovered this hospital has never billed Matinzi. Advent purchased the hospital in 2018 and did not acquire the hospital’s debt.

In fact, the original debt appears to be from an ER physician’s group that no longer exists. So the question is, how does the debt recovery firm have the authority to keep billing Matinzi, and why are they continuing to pursue this debt, despite evidence that it already has been paid?

This is a story that Better Call Behnken will continue to investigate until there is a resolution for Matinzi.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN