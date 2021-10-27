Dade City couple waited six months for promised $1,000 Lowe’s rebate

Less than 24 hours after Better Call Behnken got involved, they had the money

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – William Yelverton and his wife bought a complete central air conditioning system from Lowe’s in April. It was expensive, but they were thankful for the $1,000 rebate the store offered.

Six months later, no rebate and no answers as to when it would arrive. They knew they’d Better Call Behnken.

“This is just like beyond ridiculous,” Yelverton said.

The couple says they submitted all the proof they were required to submit but were told repeatedly the rebate was under review.

“It’s like a daily thing, almost like taking out the trash, taking the kids to school, ok who’d going to check with Lowe’s today about the rebate, because you know a deal’s a deal,” Yelverton said.

Less than 24 hours after Better Call Behnken called Lowe’s, the couple received an email that their rebate was ready. They’ve already downloaded the money on the Lowe’s app.

“Thank you,” Yelverton said. “I had thought about calling the attorney general but I’m like why? I thought I would get a better response from you, and we did.”