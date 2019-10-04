Cyberattack hits CareerSource agencies in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two agencies that help people find jobs in the Tampa Bay area confirm they are victims of a sophisticated cybersecurity attack.

Officials at CareerSource Tampa Bay and CareerSource Pinellas tell Better Call Behnken they learned on Tuesday that hackers accessed and encrypted some data.

“It basically was a cyberattack from the outside,” said Doug Tobin, a spokesman at CareerSource Tampa Bay. “A virus was put into our servers and we’re working to contain that at this point.”

It’s a hack known as ransomware. Typically hackers demand money in exchange for data.

Officials at both agencies say they have not negotiated with the hackers. Both agencies say it does not appear that the hackers retrieved any personal data of job seekers or employees.

“We are looking to see if that information has been exposed,” Tobin said. “If it is, we will release that information to the public. We’ll notify the public.”

Jennifer Brackney, CEO of CareerSource Pinellas, says her agency has a robust backup system and they don’t believe any data was lost.

“No personal information to the best of our knowledge has been compromised,” Brackney said. “We have to figure out what occurred and prevent it from happening ever again.”

Tobin says the attack at his agency appears to be isolated to the last 60 days of data.

