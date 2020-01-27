Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Better Call Behnken is helping customers get answers after they forked over thousands to Jamestown Kitchens and received nothing in return.

Others say projects were started but never finished and now they can’t get answers from the business or owner James Gerard.

On Monday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued an unusual public request for anyone with “information related to Jamestown Kitchens” to please contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

The sheriff’s office release stated that “over the past few weeks, the sheriff’s office has received several reports from citizens reporting they paid money to the company however, the work was never completed.”

One of the customers who turned to Better Call Behnken for help is Gary and Sandra Garcia of Sarasota. They say they paid a $16,960 deposit to have two bathrooms remodeled. They paid in October toward the more than $30,000 job, but work never started.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with our money, but at this point in time, we just want it stopped,” Gary Garcia said. “We just want this man stopped so that other people aren’t hurt by this.”

Jamestown Kitchens did not return a call for comment.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN