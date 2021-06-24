Customers claim they paid thousands for tile not delivered by Pinellas Park tile shop

Customers say business gave same excuses as in 2019

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Customers of a Pinellas Park tile shop say the company left them on the hook for thousands of dollars in tile they never received.

Complaints are piling up, and it’s not the first time customers complained of not getting what they paid for from K&S Wholesale Tile. In 2019, the company was featured in a Better Call Behnken report, after customers came forward with similar complaints.

Back then, owner Keith Lisenko promised to return customers’ money, although some customers say they never received everything owed to them. Two years later and amid similar complaints, Lisenko appears to have shut his doors.

There is still tile on display outside the business and tile stacked all around the business. The door is locked, though, and a small sign warns that the business cannot reopen until Florida state sales taxes are paid.

Michael Rosario, of St. Petersburg, says he paid $9,655 In October 2020 and never received tiles.

“He told me the same story about his bank account being frozen,” Rosario wrote in an email, referencing Lisenko’s comment in the 2019 News Channel 8 story.

Paul Kneeland, in St. Petersburg, says he paid $5,298 only to find the company didn’t order all of this tile. He says he picked up a small portion of the time and was promised a refund that never came.

Better Call Behnken was unable to reach Lisenko for comment. Meanwhile, Pinellas County Consumer Protection is investigating complaints.