TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The popular peer-to-peer money transfer system, Zelle, is under fire as fraud cases explode and consumers across the country lose millions.

Zelle, owned by major banks, is embedded into many online accounts. Transactions are instant, which is attractive to consumers. But they are also irreversible, which is attractive to criminals.

Scott Schaefer of Pinellas Park tells Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken that he lost $9,000 through Zelle and that, unlike many reported cases, he did not fall for a scam and initiate the transfers himself.

“I’m looking at my account and all of a sudden money is being transferred to somebody, and I have no idea who they are,” Schaefer said.

