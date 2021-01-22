Crooks capitalize on fears surrounding pandemic, rope people in vaccine schemes

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crooks know you have worries about the coronavirus pandemic and are now taking advantage.

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the U.S., consumer advocates and Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody have issued warnings of COVID-19 vaccine cons.

Already, there are reports of scheme calls offering a chance to receive an early dose of the Pfizer vaccine for $80. And officials are cracking down.

The FDA is sending out warning letters to companies or individuals.

There are red flags and ways to spot a likely con. First, do your research. Don’t respond to unsolicited emails or calls about the vaccine. Second, ignore calls for immediate action.

If you want a vaccine early, ask your doctor about your eligibility. Don’t buy any vaccines or treatments online.

If you have a problem that needs solving, call Better Call Behnken at 1-855-234-6536.

>> Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook

>> Follow Shannon Behnken on Twitter

>> Contact Better Call Behnken

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss