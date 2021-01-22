Crooks capitalize on fears surrounding pandemic, rope people in vaccine schemes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crooks know you have worries about the coronavirus pandemic and are now taking advantage.

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the U.S., consumer advocates and Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody have issued warnings of COVID-19 vaccine cons.

Already, there are reports of scheme calls offering a chance to receive an early dose of the Pfizer vaccine for $80. And officials are cracking down.

The FDA is sending out warning letters to companies or individuals.

There are red flags and ways to spot a likely con. First, do your research. Don’t respond to unsolicited emails or calls about the vaccine. Second, ignore calls for immediate action.

If you want a vaccine early, ask your doctor about your eligibility. Don’t buy any vaccines or treatments online.

If you have a problem that needs solving, call Better Call Behnken at 1-855-234-6536.